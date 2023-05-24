Report: Kings' Fernandez among finalists for Suns' HC job

A Kings assistant remains in the running for the Phoenix Suns' head-coaching gig.

Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Suns associate head coach Kevin Young have advanced to the next round of interviews with Phoenix, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, on Tuesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania added, citing sources, that Frank Vogel also is among the finalists.

The remaining candidates will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones and other team officials in Michigan this week, according to Charania.

Fernandez, 40, got his start in the NBA as a development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. He joined the coaching staff of Cleveland's G League team, the Canton Charge, as an assistant in 2013 and was hired as head coach the following season.

Fernandez's experience as an NBA assistant coach began with the Nuggets in 2016. He spent six seasons on Denver's bench with Michael Malone before joining Mike Brown's staff in Sacramento ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Fernandez and Young are the only reported finalists without any head-coaching experience at the NBA level. Young has been with Phoenix for the past three seasons, serving two as the associate head coach. He was an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers for four seasons prior to joining Monty Williams' staff in Phoenix.

The Suns fired Williams earlier this month after the team exited the second round of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion for a second straight season.