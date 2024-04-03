Report: Kings' Fernandez expected to be considered for Hornets job

Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is once again being tied to a potential NBA head-coaching job.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is stepping down from his duties after the 2023-24 NBA season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning, citing sources, adding that Clifford is finalizing a front-office role with the Hornets.

With seven games remaining this season, Charlotte's focus will shift to filling the vacancy for the 2024-25 season and beyond -- and Fernandez is expected to be considered among current assistant NBA coaches, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young are also expected to be considered for the role, among others, per Wojnarowski.

After helping lead the Kings to a historic and magical 2022-23 season, including an NBA playoff appearance for the first time in 17 long years, Fernandez was of interest to a few teams for the 2023-24 season.

The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors both interviewed Fernandez for their head-coaching gig last offseason before ultimately making other hires.

Fernandez was hired by the Kings in May 2022 and undoubtedly has been an important asset to what Kings coach Mike Brown is building in Sacramento.