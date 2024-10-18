Sabonis hilariously shares how he learned DeRozan had joined Kings

Following a disappointing end to the 2023-24 NBA season, Kings star center Domantas Sabonis remained in communication with Sacramento's front office throughout the offseason as they hunted for a big-name star.

Again.

After past offseasons of failed attempts, Sabonis wanted to change things. And Kings general manager Monte McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox encouraged him to do so.

With players such as Pascal Siakam, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and others being tied to Sacramento but the moves never falling through, DeMar DeRozan's name came circling around town.

"I’m like, ‘OK, another one [that won’t happen],' " Sabonis recalled in an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater. "Because nothing was working. ‘Here we go again.’ ”

It was the same mindset of Kings fans for years whose high expectations became major let-downs.

But on the night of July 5, McNair and Wilcox nudged Sabonis to reach out to DeRozan and give his best proposal to convince the six-time NBA All-Star to join the Kings. Sabonis figured he'd give DeRozan a call the following day since it was late.

The next morning, Sabonis went about his day as normal. Training. Workouts. Treatment. Return home.

"My wife is like, ‘Yo, did you hit [DeRozan] up?' " Sabonis told Amick and Slater. "I was going to do it. Then I see he’s already there. He’s at the arena. Then he’s at the game. He’s courtside with everyone. I’m like, 'Oh, s--t.' "

DeRozan surprised the Golden 1 Center crowd -- and Sabonis -- as he walked out onto the floor alongside Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé to a warm ovation from passionate and excited Kings fans during a summer league game.

Sabonis never got a chance to send that text or make that call, but the job was done. The Kings signed DeRozan to a three-year contract via a three-team sign-and-trade deal. He previously had explored scenarios with the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, Amick and Slater reported, citing league sources.

“That’s the most high-profile free agent that’s ever come to Sacramento,” Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox told Amick and Slater. “Those things don’t happen with a really bad team. Guys aren’t just going to go there for the money. So, I mean, it kind of shows the direction that we’re moving in.”

DeRozan seconded that notion, telling Amick and Slater he "not at all" would've thought about coming to Sacramento if it wasn't for the team's recent turnaround.

He also added that Fox's warm welcome and competitive spirit helped, too.

Shortly after signing with the Kings, DeRozan connected with his new teammate Sabonis in Los Angeles, DeRozan's hometown and where the two both spent much of their summer.

DeRozan's addition to the Kings' unique offense presented concerns about spacing and pace. DeRozan wanted to erase those worries, setting up a full week of 5 a.m. workouts at USC, per Amick and Slater, with a mix of his trainers and Kings assistant coaches Doug Christie and Leandro Barbosa.

“He’s just super smart, high IQ,” Sabonis told Amick and Slater. “I mean, everyone knows he’s a bucket-getter. But when he speaks to you about how he plays — I’ve also seen this in training camp — he’s just manipulating the game.

While he might have never made that call to DeRozan, Sabonis feels as connected as ever to his new teammate entering a pivotal 2024-25 NBA season for Sacramento.

And through a handful of preseason games this month, the new Big Three in Sacramento is looking like it can make some real noise in the loaded Western Conference.

“I feel like that’s what we need more,” Sabonis said of DeRozan. “We need more vets around. We’re kind of a young team. Really good players, but at the same time, it never hurts to have a Hall of Famer on your team. I’ve always wanted one of these big-time NBA players on the team for confidence, for backup, for everything.”

