Kings' DeRozan acquisition, Carter pick among moves NBA GMs liked

After a disappointing end to the 2023-24 NBA season, Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. made a flurry of moves -- big and small -- to reassert Sacramento into the playoff picture.

The biggest move, of course, was the acquisition of six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. That signing, in addition to Sacramento selecting Providence guard Devin Carter at No. 13 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, turned heads for several NBA general managers in an annual survey by the league.

The GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves, and were not allowed to vote for their own team or personnel.

Here is where Sacramento received recognition from around the league:

What was the most surprising move of the offseason?

1. Karl-Anthony Towns to New York – 27%

2. Paul George to Philadelphia – 23%

3. DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento – 17%

4. Mikal Bridges to New York – 10%

5. Zaccharie Risacher drafted No. 1 – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Deni Avdija to Portland; Tyus Jones to Phoenix, Caleb Martin to Philadelphia, Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, Klay Thompson to Dallas

» Last year: Holiday/Lillard trade – 43%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

T-1. Bub Carrington (14), Washington – 10%

T-1. Devin Carter (13), Sacramento – 10%

T-1. Johnny Furphy (35), Indiana – 10%

T-1. Dalton Knecht (17), L.A. Lakers – 10%

T-1. Terrence Shannon Jr. (27), Minnesota – 10%

T-1. Nikola Topic (12), Oklahoma City – 10%

T-7. Matas Buzelis (11), Chicago – 7%

T-7. Donovan Clingan (7), Portland – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Cam Christie (46), LA Clippers; Isaiah Collier (29), Utah; Zach Edey (9), Memphis; Kyle Filipowski (32), Utah; Jared McCain (16), Philadelphia; Baylor Scheierman (30), Boston; Reed Sheppard (3), Houston; Cody Williams (10), Utah

» Last year: Cam Whitmore – 43%

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason?

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 37%

2. Philadelphia 76ers – 33%

3. New York Knicks – 20%

» Also receiving votes: Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings

» Last year: Boston Celtics & Milwaukee Bucks – 23%

Which team has the best home-court advantage?

1. Denver Nuggets – 47%

2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 17%

T-3. Boston Celtics – 13%

T-3. New York Knicks – 13%

5. Utah Jazz – 7%

6. Sacramento Kings – 3%

» Last year: Denver Nuggets – 37%

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?

1. Paul George, Philadelphia – 60%

T-2. Mikal Bridges, New York – 13%

T-2. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York – 13%

4. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City – 7%

» Also receiving votes: DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento; Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City

» Last year: Damian Lillard – 47%

Which player is the fastest with the ball?

1. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento – 52%

2. Ja Morant, Memphis – 38%

3. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia – 7%

4. Kyrie Irving, Dallas – 3%

» Last year: De’Aaron Fox – 57%

The Kings expect DeRozan, entering his 16th NBA season at age 35, to serve as another scoring threat alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as the team hopes to return to its unique high-powered offense.

Meanwhile, Carter will be sidelined with a shoulder injury until at least January. But when the rookie returns, he's anticipated to make an immediate impact -- especially on the defensive end of the floor.

While Sacramento stayed busy this offseason, will it be enough to compete against the best in the West? The Kings certainly hope so, and the rest of the league has their eye on what's brewing under coach Mike Brown.

