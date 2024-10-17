Trending
DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan meets fan who had star's name tattooed after Kings signing

By Will Simonds

Many fans -- across any sport or team -- likely can relate to making outlandish promises if something unlikely happens for their squad.

Of course, in sports, those desirable outcomes often don't become a reality.

That's probably what Kings fan Bradley Dorward was expecting when he posted the following post to X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 5, hoping that six-time NBA All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan would sign with Sacramento in free agency.

Except, DeRozan actually did choose the Kings, agreeing to a three-year, $76 million deal with Sacramento via a sign-and-trade.

Though some fans might not choose to follow through with their promise, Dorward proved to be a man of his word. In turn, DeRozan caught wind of the situation and wanted to reward Dorward's commitment.

"Please tell him I'd like to meet him, alright?" DeRozan said in an interview after his signing.

Just as Dorward delivered on his commitment, so did DeRozan before Sacramento's preseason game Sunday at Golden 1 Center, as the Kings chronicled on X.

Dorward had the opportunity to show off his new ink to its namesake, in addition to getting a photo with DeRozan.

"We did it," Dorward said shortly after. "I was shaking the whole time."

Considering the success of this social media promise, maybe this fan will vow to get a tattoo of the Larry O'Brien Trophy for a Kings NBA title.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to try.

DeMar DeRozan
