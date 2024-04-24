Fox sends message to fans, vows Kings will return to NBA playoffs

The Kings and their fans still are reeling after being eliminated by a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans last week in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Sacramento returned to its playoff-less ways after snapping its league-record 16-year postseason drought during the 2022-23 season, to make matters worse.

But star guard De’Aaron Fox isn’t going to let the negative outcome define him and his team.

Fox, who just finished his seventh NBA season, issued a heartfelt promise to Kings fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In sharing eight of his favorite pictures from this season, Fox captioned his post: “Sac fans: yall deserve to be in the playoffs. We’ll get back. 💜”

A message from De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/tuBxQ92wI9 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 24, 2024

Fox left his heart on the court for Sacramento fans in the Kings’ season-ending, 105-98 loss at Smoothie King Center, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists, sitting only six minutes.

And if anyone will back a promise, it’s the Kings’ guard.

Fox previously made a promise to Kings fans when entering his second season with Sacramento in 2018. The then-20-year-old emphasized wanting to fight for the city, as fans remained supportive despite the playoff drought at the time.

“Sacramento, you don’t ask for a lot. Just that we’re all in, like you are,” Fox said in 2018. “I don’t want to make any promises I can’t keep, but I’ll promise this: You fought for us, this team, this franchise, this city -- and that’s why we’ll fight for you.”

Fox and his teammates have fought for Sacramento over the years.

Last season’s playoff run, albeit short-lived, proved the Kings were serious about wanting more than NBA Draft Lottery picks and Sacramento’s fight for a 2024 postseason spot while down key guards Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter only furthers the sentiment.

Sure, the Kings have a big summer ahead, as the team bears a roster that isn’t quite championship contention-worthy.

But when Fox says something, he means it. Expect the Kings to shake things up during the offseason, as they evaluate paths back to the playoffs.