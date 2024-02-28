Fox ruled out of Kings-Nuggets game with left knee contusion

The Kings will seek a season series sweep of the defending-champion Denver Nuggets without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox was ruled out of Wednesday's contest at Ball Arena after sustaining a left knee contusion in Sacramento's 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Fox went through pregame warmups before Wednesday's game after he was listed as questionable on the team's injury report. Ultimately, the team decided to play it safe with its star and sit him for the game in the Mile High City.

Kings third-year guard Davion Mitchell is expected to start in Fox's absence, NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper said.

Looks like Davion Mitchell will get the start in Fox’s absence @NBCSKings @Sactown1140 https://t.co/RISBTqzJNF — Kyle Draper (@KyleDraperTV) February 29, 2024

The 26-year-old guard appeared to sustain the injury in the first quarter of Monday's loss after he drove to the basket and fell to the floor awkwardly. Fox got back up after remaining down for a few seconds, but the injury clearly affected him as he limped through the pain.

Here is the play where De'Aaron Fox got hurt. You could see it affecting him the next few plays as well, but he finished the game.



When walking out of his postgame presser, Fox said he was fine and just banged knees. https://t.co/JhiiyXWpba pic.twitter.com/SlWMQELan3 — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) February 28, 2024

Fox wound up playing through the injury on Monday, finishing with 27 points on 54.2-percent shooting, with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 39 minutes.

Sacramento surely will miss Fox's reliability on the offensive end of the floor, as he leads the team in scoring, but the team must rely on its depth to pull through in a tough test against two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the defending champs.