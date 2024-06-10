Report: Hurley turns down Lakers offer, will return to UConn

In a decision that has reverberated throughout the basketball community, Dan Hurley appears to be staying put.

The 51-year-old coach turned down the Los Angeles Lakers' six-year, $70 million contract offer to become the team's next head coach and will return to coach the University of Connecticut men's basketball team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.

BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/hEXo3o00SR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

The offer apparently was not enough to entice Hurley away from UConn, where he now seeks a three-peat with the Huskies — hoping to become the first head coach to do so since UCLA's John Wooden, who won an unprecedented seven straight titles between 1967 and 1973.

This pivotal moment not only reinforces Hurley's commitment to the program he has built into a national powerhouse but also leaves the Lakers continuing their search for a new head coach.