A list of NBA father-son duos LeBron James has played against

The third game of LeBron James' NBA career came against a Portland Trail Blazers team featuring Dale Davis.

And game No. 1,463 came against a Golden State Warriors team featuring Davis' son.

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis faced James for the first time on Saturday night as Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers met in San Francisco. The matchup with the 39-year old Lakers superstar came two decades after Jackson-Davis' father, Dale, played the then-18-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers rookie for the first time.

Davis and Jackson-Davis now join a list of NBA father-son combos who have each faced league's all-time scoring leader.

How many NBA father-son duos has LeBron James played against?

If you count only instances where James and the opposing player both entered the same game at some point, James has faced 10 father-son duos over the course of his 21-year career, with Davis and Jackson-Davis being the most recent.

Which NBA father-son duos has LeBron James played against?

Here’s a look at all 10 father-son pairs James played in the same game as, along with when the first meeting came:

Glenn Robinson and Glenn Robinson III

First game vs. Glenn Robinson: Dec. 19, 2003

First game vs. Glenn Robinson III: Dec. 23, 2014

LeBron James faces Glenn Robinson III in November 2019. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rick and Jalen Brunson

First game vs. Rick Brunson: Dec. 20, 2003

First game vs. Jalen Brunson: Oct. 31, 2018

LeBron James faces Jalen Brunson in December 2021. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Gary Trent and Gary Trent Jr.

First game vs. Gary Trent: Nov. 21, 2003

First game vs. Gary Trent Jr.: Dec. 28. 2019

LeBron James faces Gary Trent Jr. in August 2020. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Kenyon and KJ Martin

First game vs. Kenyon Martin: Jan. 2, 2004

First game vs. KJ Martin: Jan. 10, 2021

LeBron James greets Kenyon Martin before a game in January 2010. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

First game vs. Gary Payton: Jan. 12, 2004

First game vs. Gary Payton II: Oct. 19, 2021

LeBron James faces Gary Payton in February 2006. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Adrian and AJ Griffin

First game vs. Adrian Griffin: Feb. 25, 2004

First game vs. AJ Griffin: Dec. 30, 2002

Samaki and Jabari Walker

First game vs. Samaki Walker: April 9, 2004

First game vs. Jabari Walker: Nov. 30, 2022

LeBron James faces Jabari Walker in January 2024. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Jabari Smith and Jabari Smith Jr.

First game vs. Jabari Smith: Dec. 22, 2004

First game vs. Jabari Smith Jr.: Jan. 16, 2023

LeBron James faces Jabari Smith Jr. in April 2023. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

Juwan and Jett Howard

First game vs. Juwan Howard: Dec. 25, 2003

First game vs. Jett Howard: Nov. 4, 2023

LeBron James faces Juwan Howard in December 2009. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dale Davis and Trayce Jackson-Davis

First game vs. Dale Davis: Nov. 1, 2003

First game vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis: Jan. 27, 2024