Sometimes a team can be defined by its stars leading the way. But sometimes their success can hinge on the head coach tasked with optimizing said stars.

Given that there's really only a handful of elite coaches out there, those tacticians can earn a sizeable salary for their duties.

But which NBA coaches are the highest paid in the league?

Let's look at the top few in the 2023-24 season:

Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?

Unlike salaries of NBA players, staff salaries aren’t as widely reported or available. In 2021, Sportico published a list of the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, and seven of them were in the NBA. However, four of those were let go in the 2022-23 campaign: Steve Nash (Nets), Doc Rivers (76ers), Mike Budenholzer (Bucks) and Nick Nurse (Raptors).

Following the latest turnover and the new 2023-24 season underway, let’s take a look at some of the highest-paid coaches:

1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: $16 million

One of the most successful coaches of all time having won five NBA titles, three Coach of the Year awards and helping the Spurs to 22 consecutive playoff berths from 1998 to 2019, Popovich tops this list. Coach Pop used to earn $11.5 million a year before a recent five-year, $80 million extension he signed in July bumped it to a reported $16 million. He also serves as the team's president of basketball operations.

2. Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons: $13.05 million

Williams, who signed a lucrative deal with Detroit this offseason after Phoenix let him go, inked a contract worth a reported $78.5 million over six years. That would mean Williams’ average salary is $13.05 million, but it doesn’t take into account how incentives reportedly could boost the contract to $100 million over eight years. Williams has the luxury of time to develop a young Pistons side while getting paid handsomely for his services.

3. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: $9.5 million

Kerr has also been cementing his legacy as a coach in the NBA following his successful playing career. Since joining the Warriors as head coach in 2014, he’s helped lead the team to four NBA titles and was named Coach of the Year in 2016. He's on an expiring contract this season, so let's see what materializes.

4. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: $8.5 million

Spoelstra started off as a video coordinator with Miami in 1995, a role which sees a person putting together clips to provide the coaching staff to better scout upcoming opponents. In 2008, the Heat made him their head coach, which so far has led to titles in 2012 and 2013. He was also a key figure in Miami’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals despite being an eight-seed.

5. Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: $7.25 million

Rivers, Budenholzer, Nurse and Nash were all making north of $8 million a year prior to their exits, which bumps Indiana’s head coach Rick Carlisle to fifth. The 63-year-old signed a four-year deal in 2021 worth a reported $29 million. Carlisle coached the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA title in 2011 and was named Coach of the Year in 2002 with the Pistons.

Who is the highest-paid NBA coach ever?

The highest-paid NBA coach ever is San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, who is on a reported $80 million deal over five years. He recently surpassed the hefty six-year, $78.5 million deal Monty Williams received from the Detroit Pistons.

What is Steve Kerr's salary?

The Golden State Warriors' head coach makes a reported $9.5 million a year, per Sportico. He's on an expiring contract in 2023-24, however, which could alter the figure.