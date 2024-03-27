Watch Draymond's first-quarter ejection in Warriors-Magic

Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Kia Center.
The Warriors forward argued a foul call with referee Ray Acosta and quickly was assessed a technical foul. After continuing to state his case, Green was given a second technical foul, ending his night.
On the second night of a back-to-back, in a must-win game and playing without starting forward Jonathan Kuminga, the last thing the Warriors needed was Green getting kicked out of the game.
Warriors guard Steph Curry visibly was frustrated after Green's ejection.
But in a strange twist, the Warriors closed the first quarter on a 21-5 run after Green's ejection, taking a 27-11 lead into the second quarter.