Kuminga ruled out for Warriors-Magic due to knee tendinitis

Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out for the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at Kia Center, coach Steve Kerr told reporters 90 minutes before tip-off.

The 21-year-old forward is dealing with left knee tendinitis, and Kerr hopes two days of rest will allow Kuminga to play against the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.

Kerr announces JK is OUT tonight versus the Magic with a sore knee (tendinitis). — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 27, 2024

Roughly 30 minutes prior to tip-off, the Warriors announced that Trayce Jackson-Davis would start in place of Kuminga. The rookie big man missed Tuesday's game in Miami due to right knee soreness.

Starting alongside Jackson-Davis is Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Kuminga played 31 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Heat, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Kuminga will miss just his second game this season. The only other game he didn't play in was the Warriors' Oct. 30 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The third-year NBA pro is having a breakout campaign, averaging 16.3 points on 52.9-percent shooting from the field, along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

On the second night of a back-to-back in Florida, the Warriors will try to beat the Magic without one of their most important two-way weapons.

