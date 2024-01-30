TJD anticipated consistent rookie role after post-draft dinner

Programming Note: Watch the premiere of Trayce Jackson-Davis' full “Dubs Talk” interview with Monte Poole and Kerith Burke at 5:30 p.m. PT tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area before "Warriors Pregame Live"

It can be difficult for rookies to break into veteran-heavy lineups on teams as established as the Warriors, but Trayce Jackson-Davis always knew he eventually would get a chance to shine.

The Warriors rookie joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Kerith Burke on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk," where he was asked about earning a consistent role in Golden State's rotation. Jackson-Davis recalled a dinner with Warriors coach Steve Kerr after he was selected with the No. 57 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft which gave him confidence he cold make an impact in his first season.

“I remember talking to coach Kerr, me and [Brandin Podziemski] had dinner with him right after the draft and he was like ‘you’re going to get a chance, I don’t know when it’s going to be, but you’re going to get your chance, you just got to keep grinding and keep doing what you’re doing’ and I was like ‘ok coach,'" Jackson-Davis told Poole and Burke.

“So, I’ve always trusted his process and what he’s doing. Obviously, he’s won [the Warriors] four championships so he’s doing something right. And so just being out here with this group of guys, getting to practice with them, what I’ve learned, and just when you get your opportunity making the most of it.”

Jackson-Davis steadily has been working his way into the Warriors' rotation, earning the trust and praise of Steve Kerr for his rebounding abilities, while proving the rest of the league was foolish to let him slip so far down in the draft.

His development, along with other young players like fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody will be critical to the Warriors' playoff push this season and their long-term potential to remain one of the league’s best teams.

Over 30 games so far this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game and has helped Golden State weather key injuries and suspensions to the likes of Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.

