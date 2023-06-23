Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis takes 2023 NBA Draft disappointment to Twitter

ALBANY, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers looks to pass against Miryne Thomas #33 of the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a message for the NBA world after Thursday night's draft.

Despite a decorated collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers, the 23-year-old forward was selected with the No. 57 pick by the Wizards and then was sent away to Golden State as part of a Chris Paul trade.

Jackson-Davis was not pleased with where he landed and took it to Twitter.

"Ya'll will regret it… I promise you," he wrote.

Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, concluded his four years in Bloomington with 2,258 points and 1,143 rebounds, averaging 17.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

While it was a surprise that Jackson-Davis was nearly dropped out of the draft altogether, he had shown some concerning signs during his collegiate career that could have contributed to the fall.

“There were some questions about his whole disposition at Indiana, his attitude and things like that,” one NBA scout told Heavy Sports. “And I think in his four years, there was some question about whether he could learn to step out and shoot a little bit from distance, which you have to be able to do in the NBA today. But he never took that step."

Jackson-Davis will likely start in the Warriors' G League and will look to crack some play time in the frontcourt.