Kerr's son Nick unsure if he'll follow dad's NBA coaching footsteps

Steve Kerr’s son, Nick, is unsure about following in his father’s footsteps as an NBA coach, despite his penchant for coaching.

Last summer, Nick, who is one of the Warriors coach’s three children, was promoted as head coach of Golden State’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, after two years as the organization’s assistant coach.

This season, Nick has led the Sea Dubs to an 11-7 record, winning eight of their last 10 games and demonstrating that he’s capable of guiding a team composed of some NBA-experienced players to positive results.

But even that doesn’t fully convince the 31-year-old that his long-term future is in following a coaching path set by his father Steve, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State.

“I love coaching basketball, and whatever that leads me to, we’ll see,” Nick told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley in an exclusive interview. “I'm ambitious, but I don’t know. I just like doing fun jobs in the NBA or G League.

“I feel like at this point next year I’ll be better at finding that balance in development versus coaching and strategy. I’m sure he went through that, too. It’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Despite never playing in the NBA – much less winning five NBA championships – like his father, Nick played collegiate basketball at the University of San Diego and U.C. Berkeley.

But now, years after he made the decision to not pursue a professional career as a player, Nick admits his parents only pressured him to be himself, not chase his father’s legacy.

“It’s been that way my whole life and he’s never put any pressure on me, either, even as a player,” Nick told McCauley. “When I was in middle school, high school, college, I was never trying to live up to his legacy.

“I was trying to be myself, which is good, because that’s a hard one to live up to.”

A future head coach role in the NBA or not, there’s plenty for the Kerr family to be proud of in Nick, an individual who has lived up to the Kerr name in a way only he could have.

