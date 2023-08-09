Report: Warriors promote Steve Kerr's son Nick to Sea Dubs coach

The family ties among the Warriors organization just grew stronger.

Golden State is promoting Steve Kerr's son Nick to head coach of its G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Nick, one of Warriors coach Steve Kerr's three children, joined Santa Cruz's staff as an assistant before the 2021-22 season. Two years later, the Warriors are appointing him to lead the team,

Sources: The Warriors are promoting Nick Kerr to head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors. He worked in the Spurs video room back in 2017-18. Moved to Warriors video room for three seasons. Worked in Santa Cruz as a G-League assistant last two seasons. He is Steve Kerr’s son.… — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 9, 2023

Nick played collegiate basketball at the University of San Diego and U.C. Berkley. His first NBA gig came with the San Antonio Spurs when he worked in the video room back in the 2017-18 season. Over the following three seasons, he worked with his dad in the Bay doing the same thing before taking on the assistant coaching role down in Santa Cruz.

He will replace Seth Cooper, who is leaving the role after two seasons as head coach to move on to Golden State's player development program, per Slater.

Nick's dad, Steve Kerr, has been a part of the organization since the 2014-15 season, helping lead the Warriors to four championships, and is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball.

Like the Kerrs, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his son Kirk are another dynamic father-son duo within the organization. With the departure of former general manager Bob Myers, Kirk's front office role reportedly is expected to grow.

As the family tree expands within the organization, the team hopes a similar bond can continue to grow on the court as the new-look Warriors brace for the 2023-24 season.

