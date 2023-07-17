Steph jokes PA announcer's clever diss manifested ACC win

Steph Curry has accomplished plenty in his NBA career, but the avid golfer had yet to take home the American Century Championship crown until this weekend.

So, as the Warriors star prepared to tee off in the celebrity golf tournament's first round Friday, NBC public address announcer Nick Casanova had to remind him.

The PA announcer had jokes during Steph’s intro 😂 pic.twitter.com/cEU41QJj9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

After Curry ended up winning "the big one" on Sunday, he jokingly credited Casanova for speaking the victory into existence.

"He's back there in the corner. I know he writes his own stuff. He's got his own material. I told him he manifested this because he never really acknowledged how much I wanted to win this, and it's special," Curry told reporters after the win. "I don't know what you're going to have for next year. I'm looking forward to the creativity. It will be fun to come back.

"You know I'll be back next year trying to defend a title, which is great."

Curry certainly hopes his title defense goes better than the Warriors' did this past season, as the team was bounced from the second round of playoffs less than a year after winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

But, as Casanova's introduction and Curry's ensuing victory showed, there's nothing the Golden State veteran loves more than a challenge.

