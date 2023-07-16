Trending
Golden StateWarriors
Steph Curry

NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's clutch ACC title win

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry's athletic abilities are no secret, but the Warriors star still found a way to leave the sports world in awe by claiming his first American Century Championship title Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

And it wasn't Curry's ACC victory alone that had NBA Twitter in disbelief -- it was his clutch putt on the 18th hole that gave him a tournament-winning eagle.

After Curry's big win, his NBA peers, fans and stars from other sports took to Twitter to revel in his glory.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry

Steph claims first American Century Championship win

Steph Curry

Gronk ponders if Steph will turn pro after incredible ACC win

The most thrilling, indeed. But as Dub Nation knows, no moment's too big for Curry.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryAmerican Century
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us