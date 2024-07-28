Steph hits signature no-look celebration in Team USA win vs. Serbia

Steph Curry's signature no-look celebration made an early appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With Team USA leading Serbia 107-84 in the final seconds of the Americans' victory on Sunday, Curry uncorked a deep 3-pointer, turning around and beginning to celebrate well before the ball splashed through the net.





Perfect way to end that win Steph 🫡 pic.twitter.com/imrYYVM7YK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 28, 2024

Steph knew it was in and had to hit the no-look 😅 pic.twitter.com/eiHzJ5D19H — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2024

Curry hitting his celebration with a 3-point attempt still in flight is nothing new, as the Warriors superstar notoriously puts on dazzling no-look displays while unloading from beyond the arc on a regular basis.





Peep Steph's BEST look-away threes from last season 🎯#BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/Ahvu98RF3b — NBA (@NBA) August 5, 2023

This time, Curry's flair for the dramatics was on display for the entire world to see, putting an emphatic finish on Team USA's first step toward Olympic gold.

Despite being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, this is Curry's first appearance in the Olympics for Team USA, as the 36-year-old seeks a gold medal to bolster his already robust collection of accolades.

Curry finished Sunday's win with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, draining 3 of 7 attempts behind the 3-point line, including the final no-look dagger.

While Curry isn't shy about looking away with one of his long-distance shots in the air, you can guarantee that the superstar point guard will never take his eyes off the ultimate prize of winning -- this time, for a chance at Olympic immortality.

