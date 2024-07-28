Steph loves Edwards' nasty move in Team USA win vs. Serbia

Steph Curry is having the time of his life playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, even if he's not leading the way on the stat sheet.

Curry finished Team USA's 110-84 win over Serbia with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Oh, and one proud father moment.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With 8.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards put Serbian defender Nikola Jovic in a blender for a basket in the paint that extended Team USA's lead to 84-65.

And Steph was loving it.

Steph’s having too much fun out there 😂



Watch the final minutes of Team USA vs. Serbia here: https://t.co/BcIO8MgxZg



pic.twitter.com/yPSc7NasAf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 28, 2024

The Warriors sharpshooter is known for breaking ankles, and Edwards certainly channeled his inner Curry on that play.

Curry and Golden State certainly hope the 22-year-old star doesn't use that same move against them in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast