Steph happily exchanges pins with other Team USA athletes in Paris

Steph Curry is just one of 592 athletes competing for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

And about 11,000 total athletes are competing in the games this summer, per the Paris Olympics website.

What does all of this mean? Curry, like the other Olympians, doesn’t have the time to meet the thousands of other athletes competing in the games one by one. What the longtime Warriors superstar can and did do, though, is trade Olympic pins when possible.

Curry, as seen in the video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Team USA, naturally is a networker.

The 10-time NBA All-Star was collecting pins like there was no tomorrow -- literally.

In a follow-up X post by USA Basketball, Curry posed for the camera and showed off his handful of newly acquired pins.

“Big pin guy,” as USA Basketball’s caption read, fits the sharpshooter well.

This summer marks Curry’s first Olympic Games, and he has enjoyed every second of it.

Besides collecting pins, Curry has been mingling with other athletes from across the globe and bonded with his Team USA basketball teammates. Keep in mind Curry’s current teammates are his rivals back home.

The Olympics officially started Friday, and Curry and his American teammates will play their first Group C game Sunday against Serbia.

Curry averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.8 minutes over Team USA’s five exhibition games.

Hopefully, Curry can focus on enjoying Paris without needing to replicate his Golden State numbers en route to what might be a gold-medal run for the Stars and Stripes.

