Draymond loves Steph's signature look-away on his 3-pointer vs. Jazz

Draymond Green had a humorous response to his Warriors teammate Steph Curry turning his back to him while he made a wide-open 3-pointer.

Posting to his Instagram story after the Warriors' 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night at Delta Center, Green shared a clip of him attempting an open 3-point shot.

As Green was taking the shot, Curry did his classic move and turned around to run down the opposite end of the court, a gesture of supreme confidence as he did not wait to see if the shot went in (it did). Green posted the clip with the caption “Mama I made it. 30 [Curry] turned around,” a humorous nod to Green’s shot-making ability.

Draymond loves receiving the Steph look-away treatment on his 3-pointers 🤣



[📸 via @Money23Green IG] pic.twitter.com/sQOo4Ep5GT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2024

While not being known for his long-range shooting, Green had a very solid game from beyond the arc, making three of five 3-pointers during the game and scoring 23 points, with the Warriors needing every single one of those as they withstood a late-game rally from the Jazz.

The Warriors have had an up-and-down season so far, sitting at 27-26 entering the NBA All-Star break. Injuries to Chris Paul and Gary Payton II along with Draymond Green’s multiple suspensions have made it hard for the team to find a consistent rotation and on-court chemistry. However, in recent weeks, the Warriors have turned it around, finishing the first half of the season with six wins in seven games.

