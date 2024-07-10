Why having Steph on Team USA Olympic roster gives Kerr comfort

As Steve Kerr and the Team USA Men's Basketball squad prepare for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Warriors coach has something that gives him peace of mind heading into the event.

Steph Curry is joining Kerr on the mission to capture gold in Paris.

"Having Steph on the team is fantastic for any one of a number of reasons," Kerr told reporters at Team USA training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. "He's obviously a brilliant player but the comfort level that we have together, you know, we'll run some of the same actions that we run in Golden State for him. He's very familiar with everything we're doing.

"But it's not just X's and O's. He's one of our leaders and for me to have the ear of one of our leaders and vice versa, I think it helps the communication process with the rest of the team."

Steve Kerr lays out the many reasons why it's comforting having Steph on Team USA. pic.twitter.com/XWMZMhupC9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2024

While Kerr was an assistant coach on the gold-medal winning Team USA squad in Tokyo in 2020 (delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Curry is participating in his first Olympics.

Kerr and Curry have been partners on the Warriors since 2014 and have build a dynasty in Golden State, reaching six NBA Finals and winning four championships together.

There's no one Kerr would rather have by his side as he leads Team USA in the Olympics before he plans to step aside as head coach.

Team USA opens its five-game exhibition schedule against Team Canada at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

