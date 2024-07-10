Steph debuts new Curry 12s with perfect inscription at Team USA camp

As Steph Curry prepares to play in his first Olympics this summer, he's making sure that he'll look good doing it.

During Team USA camp in Las Vegas on Monday, the Warriors guard debuted the upcoming Curry 12s, which can be seen here in a patriotic colorway:

Stephen Curry debuts the upcoming Curry 12 at Team USA camp in Las Vegas.



This USA colorway of the Curry 12s will be the first to launch on August 14th. pic.twitter.com/5sPBHeF7Vr — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 9, 2024

The shoes look great at first glance, but there's more to them at a closer view.

On the tongue of each shoe features an inscription perfectly emblematic of the man they're named for: "Greatest Shooter Ever."

Hard to argue with that succinct statement.

Curry will be wearing the shoes throughout the Olympics later this month. The red, white and blue colorway -- fitting for Team USA -- will be released to the public shortly after on August 14.

A big performance for Curry in Paris surely will build hype around his shoe release, and maybe a gold medal for him and Team USA will lead to a matching gold color scheme for the Curry 12s sometime soon.

