Curry hilariously stops himself from comparing this season to last year

Steph Curry and the Warriors are trying to forget last season as they look to get back to championship contention in the 2023-24 NBA season.

So when the Warriors superstar was reflecting on Golden State's start to this season, specifically the success on the road, he had to stop himself from taking a trip down memory lane.

"If you looked at the schedule when it came out and how many road games we've had, eight games in eight different buildings in a short time span, you'll take the record that we have," Curry said Wednesday night after the Warriors' 108-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. "Considering how we played-- no, I'm not going to keep talking about last year. No! I stopped myself. We're done with that."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After Curry caught himself and turned his focus back to the present, he continued.

"Knowing the fact that we expect to win games on the road and be a good road team. So yeah, we'll take it. Now, the temptation is to, we talk about it every year, when you come off a road trip and the success that you had, you think just because you're at home, you're going to win. And you're going to play better and you're going to have energy. You have to take advantage of it. So we'll talk about that.

"I think we're a lot more focused on how we need to approach these games. Give us a good chance to have a great homestand. Feed off our home energy. Execute better than we did for the majority of the game tonight and you should put yourself in a good position to be successful."

Steph had to stop himself from comparing the Warriors' road record this season to last season 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xw8y7kCoYB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2023

To refresh your memory (sorry), the Warriors started last season 0-8 on the road. Their first win away from Chase Center came against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 20 -- their 17th game of the season.

And things didn't get much better after.

Golden State finished the season with an 11-30 road record. Some blamed the lack of chemistry, others blamed the defense.

Nonetheless, Curry and the rest of the team are ready to close that chapter for good and focus on the now. So far, they're already off to a good start.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast