Trinity Rodman takes Steph's ‘night night' celebration to next level

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry’s signature “night night” celebration has left its native hardwood and reached the pitch.

American soccer star Trinity Rodman hit Curry’s celebration Saturday after striking a 46th-minute goal from just outside the box to put her NWSL Washington Spirit up 3-0 over the Houston Dash in an eventual win.

However, the 22-year-old phenom took Curry’s celebration to the next level. Rodman quite literally went “night night” on the grass, enjoying her eighth goal of the season in hilarious fashion.

Trinity Rodman takes the Steph Curry night-night to the next level by actually laying on the ground after a ridiculous goal!!! 😂😂😂 I love when my sports worlds collide. #nwsl #dubnation https://t.co/VMlf8Fky7O — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 18, 2024

Only the best athletes in the nation are worthy of the celebration.

Rodman, of course, excelled with Team USA during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and won her first gold medal after contributing three key goals and one assist. She has more than earned the privilege to hit the hay mid-game.

Curry, too, had quite the one-and-done experience at the same Paris Games. After leading his country in points per game, Curry hit the “night night” to celebrate his “golden dagger” 3-pointer in America’s gold medal victory over France.

The iconic move has been in effect by Curry since Golden State’s remarkable 2022 NBA Finals run.

Steph said: NIGHT NIGHT, DALLAS 💤 pic.twitter.com/qNWiztcrMW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Curry has used it countless times since while stacking up hardware.

IT'S A "NIGHT NIGHT" MIC DROP



LEGENDARY 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YvGr0ULftS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Rodman might have brought Curry’s “night night” celebration to the pitch, but it has been all over some of the biggest stages.

Longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr even used Curry’s signature when speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August.

"In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, 'Night, night!'"

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does Steph Curry's signature celebration at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. https://t.co/dJWopUAgAd pic.twitter.com/X3gy9XWYIs — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 20, 2024

The phrase also made it onto merchandise such as Curry’s custom hoodie, which reads “nuit, nuit” — the French translation for “night night” across his chest.

Curry might have to send Rodman one for herself after she got some shut-eye following her highlight goal.

