Steph hits adorable ‘night night' with son Canon after Olympics win

Steph Curry and his son Canon have produced no shortage of heartwarming moments over the years, but their adorable interaction after Team USA's Olympics win over France on Saturday in Paris might take home the gold.

After the Warriors star secured America's gold medal with a legendary dagger three and told the Bercy Arena crowd "night night," Curry and Canon took part in their own cute postgame celebration.

Stephen Curry and his son Canon Curry hit the ‘night night’ celebration 💤



Canon, born in July 2018, already has seen his dad win a Larry O'Brien Trophy and NBA Finals MVP when Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics for the title in 2022. And now, Curry has a gold medal to hang in his trophy case at home after securing Team USA's 98-87 win over France in front of his family.

There's no telling whether Canon will follow in Curry's footsteps or not when it comes to playing in the NBA one day, but he has the perfect role model to look up to either way.

And for now, it's certainly, "Like father, like son."

