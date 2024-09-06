Steph admits he still watches his Olympic gold medal game highlights

Steph Curry’s run at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics was so legendary that even the Team USA superstar himself can’t get enough of it.

Curry hilariously admitted to rewatching the tape -- specifically the final three minutes of America’s gold medal game win over France -- Tuesday when discussing his summer experience with CNBC’s “Squak on the Street” crew.

“[The] gold medal game in France … that last three minutes was story-book stuff,” Curry said. “It still hasn’t really sunk in. I mean, winning a gold medal, we expected to win that. We knew it was going to be hard.

“But how it happened … I still watch some highlights.”

Curry miraculously made four 3-point shots over the nerve-wracking 180-second span.

One of those, of course, was Curry’s “golden dagger” over fellow NBA players Nicholas Batum and Evan Fournier, which sealed Team USA’s gold medal game victory.

Curry finished the win against France with 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from 3-point range and five assists.

While the four-time NBA champion is no stranger to high-intensity games, Curry cherishes his Team USA dominance a bit more than most of his feats because of its uniqueness.

“It takes an energy of its own in the Olympics because when you get to the medal round, it’s a one-and-done environment,” Curry added. “It’s kind of like March Madness. … It’s just a rush. A seven-game series is a long build-up. This was just one game.”

There was no tomorrow.

Curry and Team USA had to deliver, as there was no Game 2 or 3 waiting for them.

And the “Chef” did just that to put the French to sleep.

No, really. Curry, if you don’t recall, hit the French with his signature “night night” celebration after sinking the dagger, and the sharpshooter rubbed it in by wearing a “NUIT. NUIT.” hoodie after the game.

“Nuit nuit” is the French translation for “night night.”

Curry has accomplished virtually everything there is to in basketball. But before this summer, he lacked an Olympic medal and overall experience.

He not only led Team USA to gold, but he also did it in iconic, Curry style.

Keep watching your own highlights, Captain America.

