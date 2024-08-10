Steph dagger caps unreal Olympic 3-point flurry, seals Team USA win

Entering Saturday, Steph Curry had won just about everything there is to win in the game of basketball -- except for an Olympic gold medal.

Curry checked off that final box Saturday in Paris, nailing a dagger three that only he could make to seal gold for Team USA against a competitive France squad.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

With the Americans up six with under a minute remaining, Curry hit his eighth 3-pointer of the night -- and easily the most impressive. After getting the ball back from Kevin Durant, Curry faced a French double-team as the shot clock dwindled.

But, as Warriors fans have seen time and time again, that didn't matter. Curry stepped back and drilled the fadeaway jumper over both defenders to put the game on ice.

"That's the heave when you're a little tired, too. So thankfully, it went in," Curry admitted postgame to NBC's Mike Tirico.

And, of course, he made sure to let the hostile French crowd know it, giving them his patented "night-night" celebration. Those home fans probably won't be sleeping too well tonight, though.

Even longtime foe LeBron James joined in on the fun.

LeBron hit the "night night" celly with Steph 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HCyimL7bIT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

It's hard not to think back to an eerily similar shot and celebration from Curry, when he put the Celtics to bed in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals in front of an unfriendly crowd in Boston.

In fact, he now has a whole archive of "night-night" moments after clutch shots over the past couple of seasons.

Though his final three of Saturday's gold medal game was the top highlight, Curry's impact was far greater.

He led Team USA with 24 points on the contest, including four triples in the final 2 minutes and 47 seconds to hold off a late comeback attempt by the French.

Steph hits the shimmy after knocking down his fourth triple of the game 🕺pic.twitter.com/klVRkBX9i0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

LET STEPH COOK pic.twitter.com/7e59aZ54gc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Though he had a slow start to the Olympics, Curry clearly was the driving force behind the last two games for the United States, as he combined for 60 points on 17-for-27 3-point shooting during the semifinal and final matchups.

Alongside his Golden State coach Steve Kerr, it's yet another crowning achievement for the historic duo.

Steph and Team USA take home the gold 🥇 pic.twitter.com/RColLkfNIs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

