What Curry told Foster after CP3 ejection from Warriors-Suns game

Chris Paul's unceremonious first-half ejection was the prevailing storyline from the Warriors' 123-115 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

After the game, Steph Curry detailed what bothered him about the exchange between his Warriors teammate and NBA referee Scott Foster, citing the two's well-documented history.

"I mean, I think we were down double digits already. We obviously need [Chris Paul] and his leadership and the way he manages the game," Curry told reporters after Wednesday's loss. "I don't like and appreciate … I know there is history and all that, I know he [Paul] talked about it, but when both the player and the ref engage in conversation, that has to kind of stay there. I told Scott [Foster] that after he ejected him.

"It's like … there are certain situations where players overstep; that happens a lot. There's times you kind of know you have to back off, but when both are engaging, I don't like that. That's the part that messed with me the most watching it. Just like two guys talking, speaking their truths. Let's just play basketball."

Steve Kerr was disappointed with Foster's decision to eject Paul, demonstrating visible frustration that resulted in the Warriors' coach also receiving a technical foul.

Kerr detailed afterward why he adamantly disagreed with Foster's decision to toss Paul.

"Well, I didn't think Chris deserved to be ejected," Kerr explained to reporters. "The first tech, absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. I mean, everybody gets frustrated out there. But that's up to the official."

Kerr then shared Foster's reasoning for assessing Paul a second technical foul that triggered an automatic ejection.

"I think Scott just felt like Chris didn't stop, and he kept going, and that's why he gave him the second one," Kerr said. "That was his explanation."

For a Warriors team already without Draymond Green, the loss of Paul significantly diminished their chances of leaving the Arizona desert with a win. Curry and the Warriors' starters struggled to find a consistent rhythm throughout the game, spending most of the second half facing a double-digit deficit before a late-game charge by Golden State's bench unit cut Phoenix's lead to single-digits.

Following the emotionally charged loss, the Warriors will quickly shift their focus to a Friday night NBA In-Season Tournament clash with the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

