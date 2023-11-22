Scott Foster ejecting Chris Paul in Warriors-Suns sets NBA world ablaze

Chris Paul had another run-in with referee Scott Foster on Wednesday night at Footprint Center.

In the closing minute of the first half in the Warriors’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Paul had something to say to the referee Foster and was given a technical foul. But he kept talking to Foster, who then gave him another technical foul and an ejection from the game.

The two have a long, infamous history on the court together. Paul’s teams are 3-17 in playoff games that Foster officiates, a record which included a run of 13 straight losses.

As expected, NBA fans and players had plenty to say on social media as Paul hit the showers early.

Paul's first game in Phoenix since being traded to the Warriors this summer ended after 17 minutes on the floor. He posted six points and six assists before being ushered to the locker room by Foster.

It's just another chapter in the Paul-Foster rivalry.

