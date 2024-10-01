What Edwards learned from Steph during Paris Olympics

Anthony Edwards learned a lot during his time with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, particularly from Warriors star Steph Curry.

Speaking to reporters on Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day, Edwards explained his Olympic experience.

“The best thing I learned was from Steph,” Edwards said. “I took [LeBron's] pregame routine, but Steph, just playing without the ball... The last few days we've been playing 5-on-5, I just be cutting, getting out of the way and I get easy shots. So, I think I learned the most from Steph.”

Anthony Edwards on his experience in the Olympics:



"The best thing that I learned was from Steph (playing without the ball)" pic.twitter.com/46uQHQsmwf — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 30, 2024

The No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards has developed into one of the league’s elite players, leading the Timberwolves to a resurgence in relevancy. The franchise upset the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 Western Conference semifinals, making it to the conference finals for only the second time in its history.

The 23-year-old guard now enters his fifth NBA season and hopes to emulate Curry’s incredible off-ball ability. Minnesota’s offense rests solely in the hands of Edwards now after the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, so he will need to continue his ascent as one of the league’s top scoring threats.

Curry and the Warriors are looking for a change in fortunes this upcoming NBA season, with a retooled roster that expects to compete with the Timberwolves and the rest of the highly competitive West.

