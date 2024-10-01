Steph slyly reveals favorite French word he learned at Olympics

Warriors guard Steph Curry gave Team USA his everything at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and helped the Americans return home with a gold medal.

But that wasn’t all Curry took home from France.

In talking to reporters Monday during Warriors Media Day, the 10-time NBA All-Star revealed his favorite word learned during the summer games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Nuit nuit,” Curry hilariously said. “That’s all I got.”

Any guesses what Steph's favorite new French word is? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GDfIoIFXby — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

And that’s all Curry needs.

Curry has been putting teams to sleep since breaking out the iconic celebration during Golden State’s 2022 NBA Finals run.

Steph said: NIGHT NIGHT, DALLAS 💤 pic.twitter.com/qNWiztcrMW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

The future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard tends to break out the celebration strictly after sinking key 3-point shots during NBA seasons and the playoffs.

But Curry brought his iconic “night night” move overseas after hitting the “Golden Dagger” to seal an American win over France during the gold medal game.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

It is no surprise that “nuit nuit” is Curry’s favorite French verbiage; the 36-year-old wore a hoodie beholding the phrase, even as -- a light-hearted -- public enemy in Paris.

Additionally, Curry’s celebration has spread to other sports and even to politics.

On Sept. 13, American soccer star Trinity Rodman literally went “night night” after striking a goal to put her NWSL Washington Spirit up 3-0 in an eventual win, and on Aug. 19, Curry’s longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr broke out the move at the Democratic National Convention in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The impact of Curry’s celebration is far and wide. His pick for a favorite vocabulary addition from France makes sense.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast