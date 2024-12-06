Why Steph vs. Edwards matchup key to Warriors-Timberwolves game

The Minnesota Timberwolves of a couple weeks ago were the kind of stooges any team would welcome into its building. They were sloppy on offense, indifferent on defense and the losses were piling up.

The Timberwolves coming into Chase Center on Friday night to face the Warriors are a completely different beast. They’ve rediscovered their teeth.

Star guard Anthony Edwards is coming to see one of his NBA mentors: Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, who is listed as probable and expected to play. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If Curry shines brighter than his 2024 Team USA Olympics teammate, it greatly enhances the Warriors’ (13-8) chance of defeating a team they went 0-4 against last season.

If Edwards has his way, Minnesota (11-10) likely will walk off the floor with its first four-game win streak this season.

It was Edwards who started the fire raging within the Timberwolves. After a 115-104 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 27, he issued a withering critique that included such descriptive phrases as “soft” and “front runners.”

The T-Wolves have since won the three games by an average margin of 19.3 points, with opponents averaging 84 points. Their defensive rating over those games is an astonishing 86.6, a full 15 points below the second-place New York Knicks. For perspective, Minnesota’s rating before Edwards’ scolding was 112.1.

Though Curry, 36, is the all-time 3-point king and widely regarded as the originator of the 3-point revolution that has swept through basketball, he views the 23-year-old Edwards as a potential heir to the throne. Edwards’ 94 triples this season, on 42.3 percent shooting, leads the league.

To put a finer point on Curry’s belief, Edwards has 883 3-pointers in his career. Curry didn’t reach that total until he was 26.

Asked by Rachel Nichols of All the Smoke Productions which of his Olympic gold medal teammates influenced him most, Edwards cited Curry’s mechanics and unique off-ball movement.

“I'd say Steph," Edwards said. “Playing without the ball, running around, cutting, setting screens, getting guys open. Steph did it for the whole Olympics and I definitely try to mimic that.”

It’s working. Edwards this season is averaging 26.2 points per game, shooting 44.3 percent overall, along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Curry, whose achy knees caused him to miss Thursday’s win over Houston, is averaging 22.6 points, shooting 45.6 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from distance, along with 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast