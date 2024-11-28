Edwards rips Timberwolves as ‘soft' after home loss to Kings

The Kings did more than snap a four-game losing streak in their 115-104 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center.

They also broke superstar guard Anthony Edwards’ patience, evident in his frustrated postgame rant aimed at a struggling Minnesota team.

And no, Edwards, justifiably so, didn’t hold back.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Our identity right now is, I think it's we soft as hell as a team, internally," Edwards told reporters in the locker room.

"Not to the other team, but internally, we soft. We can't talk to each other. Just a bunch of little kids. Just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team. We just can't talk to each other. And we've got to figure it out, because we can't go down this road."

Anthony Edwards kept it 💯 when I asked him about the teams defense. He said the identity of this team is “We soft as hell” pic.twitter.com/a9P9Mf4nX0 — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) November 28, 2024

The Timberwolves, who started the season 6-3, have lost four in a row and seven of the last nine. They currently stand at 8-10 overall, placing them 12th place in the current Western Conference, with the Kings taking 11th place at 9-10.

Edwards, who led the Timberwolves with 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting and five rebounds along with five assists, doubled down on the criticism.

"We look like front-runners for sure tonight," Edwards said. "We was down, nobody wanted to say nothing. We got up and everybody [was] cheering and [hyped up].

“We get down again and don't nobody say nothing. That's the definition of a front-runner. We as a team, including myself, we all was front-runners tonight."

On Wednesday, it was a game of momentum swings, which included Minnesota blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead after Sacramento’s disastrous 12-point third quarter.

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk combined for 80 of the Kings’ 115 points, fueling Sacramento's late-game surge.

"Everybody right now is on different agendas,” Edwards added. “I think that's one of the main culprits of why we're losing."

And based on Edwards' words, spoiling his evening as well.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast