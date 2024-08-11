Watch Steph, Ant share wholesome exchange after Team USA wins gold

After his 3-point barrage led Team USA to Olympic gold against France on Saturday, Steph Curry -- as always -- had to take a moment for the fans.

Curry posted a hilarious video on social media shortly after the game ended, featuring amusing cameos from Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards.

Edwards' reaction to Curry's incredible dagger and celebration was just like everyone else watching from home. Even fellow NBA superstars can't help but be amazed by the greatest shooter ever.

Likewise, Durant reinforced Curry's "night-night" message to the French crowd, as he's repeatedly heard saying, "Go to sleep" in the video.

The first-time Olympian acknowledged his slow start to the Games, leading to another entertaining reaction with Edwards.

"Ant said I just showed up three days ago," Curry explained with a laugh. After only 29 total points in Team USA's first four games of the Olympics, he bounced back by scoring 36 and 24, respectively, in the semifinal and final contests.

"My boy just got to Paris about three days ago," Edwards parroted, "but we're so glad he got here."

Following those antics, Curry still shared some heartfelt words before returning to the court to receive his first Olympic gold medal.

"This is wild. I've done a lot in the game, but this right here, this is up there," Curry shared. "This is a one and done. Gold medal, and to do it like that.

"Appreciate all the love. Appreciate all the support. Everybody who texted me, everybody who posted, everybody who tapped in and watched. USA all the way."

Curry even hinted that he'll be back on social media later tonight, so keep an eye out for what else is in store from what surely will be a legendary celebration in Paris.

