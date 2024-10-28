Steph sustained left peroneal strain, to be re-evaluated Friday

Warriors star Steph Curry sustained a peroneal strain in his left foot, the team announced Monday.

Curry will miss the Warriors' back-to-back with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday at Chase Center and will be re-evaluated Friday.

The Warriors say Steph Curry (left foot/ankle) and De’Anthony Melton (back) will be re-evaluated on Friday



Curry and Melton are out for at least the next two games, both being against the Pelicans — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 28, 2024

Curry suffered the injury in the second half of the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night at Chase Center.

Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AllTixka32 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

According to WebMD, the peroneal tendons "stabilize the foot and guard against sprains."

Curry first sustained the injury late in the third quarter and returned to the game less than four minutes into the fourth quarter. But on the first play, he aggravated the ailment and hobbled to the Warriors' locker room.

The 36-year-old has a long history of ankle injuries, so the Warriors likely are to take a cautious approach, especially this early in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The loss of Curry, even for just two games, will be a heavy burden on the rest of the Warriors roster that won't have forward De'Anthony Melton and could be without wing Andrew Wiggins.

Melton has been ruled out for the two games against the Pelicans with a strained lower back. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Wiggins, the Warriors' leading scorer (19.7 points) through three games, is questionable with a lower back strain.

