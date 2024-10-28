Steph exits Warriors-Clippers with apparent left ankle injury

Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle twice and was ruled out of the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their home opener on Sunday night at Chase Center.

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that Curry will undergo an MRI on Sunday night.

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is doing "OK." Steph used the word "mild or moderate" and doesn't think it's too serious



The first instance came when Curry was fighting through traffic on the offensive end and appeared to roll his left ankle with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Curry stayed on the bench, stretched out his foot with an elastic band and checked back into the game with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But on the very first possession, Curry aggravated the injury and hobbled to the Warriors' locker room with 7:55 remaining in regulation.

Curry finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range in 27 minutes of action. He added six assists and four rebounds.

The 36-year-old has a long history of ankle injuries, and this one didn't look good.

The Warriors only can hope that Curry's latest ankle injury isn't as serious as it looked.

