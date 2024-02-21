Report: Warriors signing guard Pat Spencer to two-way contract

It didn't take long for the Warriors to fill one of their open two-way roster spots.

After Golden State converted guard Lester Quiñones's two-way deal into a standard NBA contract on Tuesday, the Warriors signed G League guard Pat Spencer to a two-way contract, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The Warriors are signing Pat Spencer to a two-way contract, per sources. He replaces Lester Quinones, who is being promoted to main roster. Spencer has been in GSW program the last two seasons. Playing for Santa Cruz this season. Former college lacrosse superstar. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2024

The 27-year-old Spencer spent the 2021-22 season with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate, before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2022-23 season.

In 18 games (two starts) with the Sea Dubs this season, Spencer is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 49.5-percent shooting from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range in 27.4 minutes on the court.

Spencer, interestingly enough, is a former lacrosse star from Loyola University Maryland and is widely regarded as one of the all-time great college lacrosse players.

Pat Spencer, one of the greatest college lacrosse players ever, today signed a two way NBA contract with Golden State. In his lacrosse career he was #1 all time in assists, #2 all time in points to Lyle Thompson. His brother Cam, is a star guard on #1 UCONN. Cool story. https://t.co/Uv0FQ5uxHr — Tom Mendoza (@TomMendozaTalks) February 21, 2024

Spencer was an attacker for the Greyhounds who recorded a whopping 380 points (149 goals, 231 assists) across four collegiate seasons from 2016-2019.

Now he joins the Warriors' roster as one of three two-way players alongside guard Jerome Robinson and forward Gui Santos.

