Warriors converting two-way guard Quiñones to standard NBA contract

Warriors guard Lester Quiñones has played himself into a permanent role with Golden State for the 2023-24 NBA season.

After appearing in 19 games for the Warriors this season, the team plans to convert the 23-year-old's two-way deal into a standard NBA contract, his agents Mike Miller and Derek Malloy of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors plan to convert two-way guard Lester Quiñones to a standard NBA contract, Mike Miller and Derek Malloy of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell ESPN. Quinones — who has averaged 4.8 points for Warriors this season — was the 2023 Most Improved Player in the G League. pic.twitter.com/mNPYzqfMLi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2024

Across those 19 contests, Quiñones is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.9 minutes per game. Two-way players lose their eligibility after 50 games played, so it's clear Golden State has liked what Quiñones has produced for them on the court this season and wanted to reward him.

Quiñones fills the Warriors' 14th guaranteed roster spot, making it very unlikely the team will shop the buyout market. While the Quiñones addition doesn't completely close the buyout door, Golden State's 15th roster spot probably will be kept free until the end of the regular season, should they need another body for an NBA playoff run.

Quiñones went unselected during the 2022 NBA Draft before signing with the Warriors that year. After re-signing with the team on a two-way contract to begin this season, he'll continue to serve as a key piece off the bench for coach Steve Kerr as Golden State eyes the postseason.

