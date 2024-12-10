Report: Warriors have trade interest for three Nets players

The Warriors will search high and low for a potential upgrade to their starting lineup.

And one Eastern Conference team could provide multiple solutions.

The Brooklyn Nets have received trade interest in forwards Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Dennis Schroder and have opened "exploratory conversations" with interested teams, including the Warriors, who have expressed interest in all three players, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Charania also reported, citing sources, that the Warriors are looking to add a star player before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, specifically a playmaker and scorer. One potential fit is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who Charania reported is "open" to a trade to Golden State, as well as the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks.

While Butler certainly would be a bigger splash than the aforementioned Nets players, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Schroder still could provide an upgrade to Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotations.

The 28-year-old Johnson, who perhaps would be the most impactful addition of the three, is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 48.8-percent shooting from the field and a scorching 43.4 percent from 3-point range in 23 games this season.

Finney-Smith is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 46.5-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range, while Schroder is averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on 44.8-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from distance.

It remains to be seen what the Warriors would have to give up in potential trades with the Nets, but all three players could help Golden State and likely would cost less than Butler and other superstar players that become available.

