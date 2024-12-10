Report: Warriors among Butler's three preferred trade destinations

It's no secret the Warriors have had interest in acquiring a star player to pair next to Steph Curry.

After failed pursuits of both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in the offseason, Golden State still is looking to add a star playmaker and scorer before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

One player the Warriors could target is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who they reportedly have previously been interested in.

Miami is open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, Charania reported, citing league sources.

Charania also reported that Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star and Texas native would be "open" to a trade to the Warriors, Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks.

The 35-year-old is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 55.7-percent shooting from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range in 17 games this season.

Should he be traded to the Warriors, Butler instantly would provide Golden State with the consistent and reliable second scoring option it has sought.

It remains to be seen exactly what a trade for Butler would cost the Warriors, but it's fair to assume Golden State likely would have to part with some of its young core that includes forward Jonathan Kuminga, guards Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, or potentially veterans like forward Andrew Wiggins and/or draft picks.

