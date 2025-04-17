Trending

Breaking

Kings reportedly will hire Perry as new general manager
Brock Purdy

Nacua believes new Purdy contract could end 49ers' title hopes

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua believes the 49ers should be cautious about offering star quarterback Brock Purdy an expensive contract extension.

Here’s what Los Angeles’ top wideout had to say about San Francisco’s signal-caller on Wednesday on the “Games with Names” podcast hosted by former New England Patriots wide receiver and Bay Area native Julian Edelman.

“I don’t think so,” Nacua told Edelman about Purdy being worthy of a $50 million-plus contract, before adding that he believes the 49ers quarterback also isn’t worth a contract in the high-$40 million range. “I think (mid-$40 million) range. I think so.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“He seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for ($50 million-plus), then the window closes.”

The Faithful might find Nacua’s tone questionable.

However, Nacua’s take undisputedly is reasonable, but not necessarily because of Purdy’s talent. Paying any player $50 million-plus annually naturally is risky and puts obvious financial restraints on teams.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

NFL News 22 hours ago

NFL suspends 49ers' O-lineman Alarcón six games for substance violation

NFL Draft Apr 15

Nickel backs 49ers could target in mid-to-late rounds of NFL draft

Purdy, though, is worthy of consideration for top-dollar deals. Over three seasons – and just two as a full-time starter – the 25-year-old has completed 722 of 1069 passes for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns; numbers like that don’t just grow on trees, nor do they appear from the arms of "Mr. Irrelevant" draft selections.

Nacua and Los Angeles had San Francisco’s number during the 2024 NFL season. But Purdy’s 49ers only are a season removed from a narrow Super Bowl LVIII loss and could look a lot different after the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

So it’s probably best for Nacua to focus on his Rams and their finances, especially when considering Los Angeles let fan-favorite wideout Cooper Kupp go because of their monetary limitations.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brock Purdy
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us