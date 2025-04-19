Klay shares passionate response to whether he regrets joining Mavs

Klay Thompson probably didn't envision enduring the 2024-25 NBA season he did once leaving the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks last summer.

But he refused to look back on that life-changing decision with any regret after the Mavericks' turbulent season officially ended Friday with a play-in loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Immediately following the 120-106 loss at FedExForum, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he still would've joined Dallas knowing everything he knows now.

"Don't do this to me. Don't do that to me," Thompson said (h/t The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis). "Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine and I don't believe in going back or looking back.

"If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I'm at and I wouldn't have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. I'm here in Dallas and I enjoyed my time and I'm looking forward to the future."

Thompson always has worn his heart on his sleeve, so his compassionate response doesn't come as a surprise.

The sharpshooter spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Golden State, forming a dynasty alongside fellow Splash Bro Steph Curry and veteran forward Draymond Green. But after nearly a decade of running the league, Thompson sought change and landed in Dallas, a team fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

Thompson joined a Mavericks team led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, but things quickly changed. In a blockbuster move that stunned the entire sports world, Dallas traded Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Less than one month later, Irving tore his ACL in a loss to the Sacramento Kings and missed the remainder of the season.

Davis made his highly anticipated Mavericks debut on Feb. 8, but he suffered a left adductor strain the same night and missed the next 18 games. Somehow, Dallas still finished as the No. 10 seed and kept its playoff hopes alive with a dominant win over the Kings in the first play-in game before collapsing to the Grizzlies on Friday and ultimately ending a rollercoaster season.

Despite all that -- and it was a lot -- Thompson won't hold his head down about joining the Mavericks.

In his first season with Dallas, Thompson averaged 14 points on 41.2-percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range, with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes through 72 games.

