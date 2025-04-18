Post clarifies TJD giving up Warriors bench seat during play-in game

Warriors rookie center Quinten Post clarified the moment second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis gave up his seat on the bench for him during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday.

“Me and Trayce are obviously really close, honestly,” Post told reporters after practice Friday. “We play the center position together. But he's been very supportive of me as I've been with him at the start of the year. It wasn't [anything]. I think I was just gassed. I think I played the longest stint of basketball I've played here. I think I played 10 minutes straight, and I just asked Trayce if I could sit there. I also had to ask something to Draymond and he was sitting next to him, so I just asked if I could sit there.

“I didn't mean for [Jackson-Davis] to get up and stand. I thought there was another seat available maybe but that wasn't the case. I don't think it was anything crazy but we're a very united team, I feel like, and we kind of do those things for each other sometimes."

The two 25-year-old Warriors centers clearly have each other’s backs.

Nonetheless, it was Golden State star forward Draymond Green who illuminated Jackson-Davis’ honorable gesture. Green told reporters about Jackson-Davis’ selfless act following the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies.

“I want to mention something that I saw today that no one will give a s–t about,” Green prefaced. “Trayce Jackson-Davis did something on the bench today. He didn’t play in the game. There were no seats on the bench, Quinten Post said, ‘Trayce, can I get that seat?’ and Trayce just got up. And a part of me was baffled that he got up for the rookie. Because the rookie – if there’s no seat, you sit on the floor. [Jackson-Davis] just got up and gave him the seat.

“And I walked over to [Jackson-Davis] and said that’s one of the more selfless things I’ve ever seen. Ninety-nine percent of the time, you’re going to be like, ‘You going to go sit on the floor, rook. Go find a seat somewhere else.' But [Jackson-Davis] knew he wasn’t part of the rotation, and yet the rookie was. They’re playing the same position, and [Jackson-Davis] got up and went and stood in the tunnel because there were no seats.”

The seventh-seeded Warriors have tons of momentum in the West entering their first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

And the chemistry, as demonstrated by Jackson-Davis, Green and Post, is exactly what Golden State’s locker room needs moving forward – especially with the franchise aiming for a fifth NBA championship in 11 seasons.

