Warriors interested in PG13, but acquiring him will be difficult

Just because the Warriors live in the eye of the speculation storm doesn’t mean every supposition is a shout into the ether. There are occasions when there is heat behind the chatter.

Such is the case with Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

The Warriors, like the rest of the NBA, consider George a top-25 talent and a top-five two-way wing. Furthermore, at age 34, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward fits the win-now approach Golden State is committed to, with the goal being to maximize the remaining prime of franchise player Stephen Curry.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors always have a list of impact players that, should they become obtainable, they would explore pursuing. That list has included the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Chris Paul and George.

Rumors of Golden State’s potential interest in George have circulated for weeks and gained further traction Wednesday in the wake of comments by veteran ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst.

Multiple league sources contacted by NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday confirmed Golden State’s interest – and willingness to pursue a maximum contract extension with George – while also citing numerous circumstances that could prevent the vision from becoming reality.

What are the circumstances? First, George would have to exercise his option for the final year of his current contract ($48.8 million), providing LA with a sign-and-trade option. Second, both the Warriors and Clippers would have to drop below the second apron, which can’t happen before Sunday afternoon, when Klay Thompson and James Harden become free agents. Third, Paul would have to make it clear he’s willing to leave LA, where his nearby family can attend every game.

Fourth, and most significant, the Clippers would have to decide not only that they’re willing to trade George, but to trade him to a Western Conference competitor like the Warriors.

These hurdles might well have been on the mind of Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy on Monday when he pointed out the difficulty of making trades in today’s NBA.

“I'm calling everybody, but if the player is not available and there's not a price, then there's no trade that can be made,” Dunleavy said.

“We have to be realistic, and I don't want to like, press and overdo something. Some patience needs to take place while at the same time recognizing sort of this time horizon we have with Steph and Draymond (Green) and hopefully Klay.

"As those guys kind of get a little bit older, we have to be mindful at a point they are not at a level to compete for a championship. I don't think that's too (soon). But at some point, it probably will be.”

That’s why George, as an immediate upgrade, is so appealing – regardless of Thompson’s decision.

“He wants a full-out max, and there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him,” Windhorst, in a segment of “Get Up,” said of George. “One of those teams, potentially, is up the coast in Golden State.

“Golden State is big-fish hunting. Remember, last trade deadline they put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals. If Paul George is willing to leave, they would like to be an option for him.”

This was said one day after New Orleans guard CJ McCollum, appearing on another ESPN panel, suggested the Warriors as a desirable destination should George be willing to leave LA.

“Could you imagine him, Steph, Dray,” McCollum said. “Together?”

The Warriors, always shooting for the moon, have imagined it. They like it enough to explore, even knowing it would be exceedingly difficult to make it a reality.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast