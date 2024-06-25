McCollum tabs Warriors as best fit for PG13 if he values winning

No NBA team has had more success over the past 12 seasons than the Warriors.

Which is why, if Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George becomes available this offseason via trade or free agency, Golden State might be near the top of his list of destinations should he value going to a winning situation above all else.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum joined "NBA Today" on Tuesday, where he discussed George's situation and what he might value in his next team should the nine-time All-Star want out of Los Angeles.

Will Paul George play in a Clipper uniform next season? 🤔 @CJMcCollum names a Western Conference team that could help PG win 👀 pic.twitter.com/uff6y7rxO7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2024

"He has to decide what matters most to him," McCollum said. "Does he want to be in LA? He's from there. I know the family dynamics of being close to the home, what that means. Does he continue to want to play alongside Kawhi [Leonard] and bet on health and obviously James [Harden] probably coming back as well.

"Does he want to explore living on the East Coast? ... does he want to explore seeing what happens with Klay [Thompson], whether he leaves or stays? I think he has to figure out what his priorities are, who he wants to play alongside as he gets closer to the latter part of his career."

If George truly values going to a winning situation, McCollum believes one team stands out above the rest as a potential suitor.

"To the Bay ... The West is hard, but could you imagine him, Steph [Curry], [Draymond Green] together?" McCollum added.

McCollum isn't the only active NBA star who sees the potential in a George-Warriors marriage.

Boi if PG go to “The Warriors” that would be so tough @PatBevPod — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 25, 2024

George has until Saturday to decide whether or not to exercise his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. If he declines his option, he will become an unrestricted free agent. If he opts in, he could force a trade out of Los Angeles.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that the Warriors are as interested in George -- if not more -- than the New York Knicks, one of the teams rumored to have serious interest in the 34-year-old.

Could PG13 soon join Curry, Green and the Warriors in the Bay?

