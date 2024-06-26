Report: Warriors could be willing to give PG13 max contract

If Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers decide to part ways this offseason, one NBA insider revealed a suitor that makes sense for the nine-time NBA All-Star.

It all comes down to George's contract, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday morning on "Get Up," stating that Los Angeles only has been willing to offer George a three-year contract extension at a little less than the max contract, which is one year short of the four-year deal George is seeking.

But Windhorst claimed some teams could be willing to give the max that he desires -- including the Warriors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He wants a full-out max. And there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, or are prepared to trade for him," Windhorst said. "One of those teams potentially is up the coast in Golden State. Golden State is big-fish hunting. Remember, last trade deadline, they put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals.

"If Paul George is willing to leave, they would like to be an option for him."

Windhorst's report aligns with several others, including that of NBA insider Marc Stein, who wrote in his latest substack that the Warriors could eye George in the open market with Klay Thompson's future uncertain.

"I'm pretty sure that the Warriors are as interested in [Paul] George as the [New York] Knicks -- maybe more," Stein wrote.

Stein added there is "a growing feeling" league-wide that it is becoming increasingly realistic George will pick up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him after months of "fruitless" contract extension negotiations.

George has until Saturday, one day before free agency begins, to decide whether or not to exercise his player option for the upcoming season.

The Warriors are "aggressively" exploring trade options, Stein reported, with veteran point guard Chris Paul at the center of those efforts. Golden State has until Friday to exercise or decline Paul's $30 million team option for next season.

While George's name continues to circulate through the rumor mill, Windhorst has a hard time believing he would want to leave the city in which he grew up.

"Any of these places that Paul would need to go via trade would have to get worked out with the Clippers," Windhorst said. "The Clippers are in a position where they kind of want to call Paul's bluff that he would actually want to leave his hometown of LA.

"So that's one of the most interesting things to watch in terms of staredowns between now and this weekend."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast