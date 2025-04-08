Trending
Macklin Celebrini

How Celebrini made Sharks franchise history vs. Flames

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024-25 NHL regular season might not be going well on paper for the league-worst Sharks.

But there's a clear silver lining in rookie center Macklin Celebrini.

With his first-period assist -- his 35th of the season -- against the Calgary Flames on Monday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft set a franchise rookie record for San Jose.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Celebrini overtook former winger Pat Falloon, who tallied 34 assists in the Sharks' inaugural 1991-92 season.

The 18-year-old finished Monday's 3-2 loss at SAP Center with two assists, both on goals by fellow promising youngster Will Smith.

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks Analysis 22 hours ago

Sharks lead NHL in stat that could signal optimistic future

Sharks PressConf Apr 11

Warsofsky states Sharks will ‘play hard until end' after Oilers loss

That second point for Celebrini gave him a season total of 57 in his quest for the Calder Trophy. As a result, he moved ahead of Logan Couture for No. 2 on the Sharks' all-time leaderboard for points by a rookie; Celebrini has five more games to eclipse another Falloon franchise record at 59 points.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Macklin Celebrini
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us