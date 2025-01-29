What we learned as Schröder, Podz step up in Warriors' win vs. Jazz

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – The hype for the Warriors’ first night of a back-to-back didn’t match the expected vibe in Chase Center when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town on Wednesday night. First, the Warriors had to take care of business without Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga against the shorthanded Utah Jazz.

When these two teams faced each other in the second game of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Warriors won by 41 points in Utah. Tuesday night sure wasn’t as easy for the Warriors, needing to battle until the very end to beat the Jazz 114-103.

How did they pull out the victory? The 3-point line and taking care of the ball. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers, nine more than the Jazz for a 27-point advantage. They also only had nine turnovers, scored 26 points off 15 Jazz turnovers and scored 25 second-chance points.

Podz fakes and nails the 3 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tMmvpJIlr0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2025

Dennis Schröder and Brandin Podziemski combined to score 43 points in Curry’s absence. Schröder scored a team-high 23 points, his most in a Warriors jersey, and was 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. Podziemski added 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting and 4 of 11 on threes for his second 20-point game this season, and first since Dec. 19.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors improving to 23-23 on the season.

Injury Scare

With Curry out because of injury management for his bilateral knee tendinitis, the Warriors needed others to provide scoring. This was a prime game for Schröder to take advantage of a big opportunity, and early on he didn’t disappoint. Schröder was a plus-9 in the first half across 19 minutes with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Schröder connects from deep 👏 pic.twitter.com/KV35tPZ7Es — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2025

But early in the second half, Schröder had everybody holding their collective breath. While going up for a left-handed layup, Schröder came down hard and immediately grabbed his left knee. He remained on the floor and needed help from director of medical services Drew Yoder and director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini to make it down the tunnel and back to the Warriors’ locker room.

Dennis Schröder was helped to the Warriors' locker room after sustaining an injury on this play



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) January 28, 2025 at 8:32 PM

It appeared Schröder’s night was coming to an end with an early exit. Apparently not.

Later in the quarter, Schröder was back on the bench with a heating pad wrapped around his left ankle as he stretched with a band. At the 3:21 mark of the third quarter, Schröder made his return.

Schröder has returned to the bench with a wrap on his lower leg https://t.co/4eNRw07apF pic.twitter.com/88VT7THH3J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2025

When he went to the locker room, Schröder was at 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. After coming back from the locker room, Schröder scored another eight points, going 3 of 9 from the field.

Trust In Looney

On the same day Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a Rising Star for NBA All-Star weekend at Chase Center, the second-year pro started his third consecutive game and 37th of the season. However, after the first quarter, Jackson-Davis was a non-factor. He played six minutes in 10 seconds in the first quarter and didn’t get another chance the rest of the game.

Veteran center Kevon Looney hauled in seven rebounds in the first half, five in the first quarter and two in the second, and started the second half in place of Jackson-Davis. While Jackson-Davis was a minus-7 in his first-half stint, Looney was a plus-12.

L🚫🚫N with the rejection pic.twitter.com/d1lOB1DTze — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2025

Through three quarters, Looney was up to a plus-15 in 17 minutes off the bench thanks to having six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. He ended up scoring six points and came down with a game-high 11 rebounds – six on defense and five on offense.

Looney’s 24 minutes played were his most off the bench this season, and his plus-23 was second to only Gui Santos, who was a plus-25.

Slow Motion For Me

For the first time in 15 days, Kyle Anderson was back on the court and in action for the Warriors. The 11-year veteran last played on Jan. 13 after missing five straight games to injury, as well as being a DNP (Did Not Play) in the Warriors’ previous game. Within a minute of making his return, Anderson made his impact by throwing down a dunk.

Three minutes later, Anderson got up for an easy two points again.

Slo-Mo slams it home 😤 pic.twitter.com/0qoDk9WaYq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2025

Anderson scored four points on those two dunks in the second quarter and grabbed one rebound in just under six minutes. Though he remained on the bench for the entire third quarter, Anderson started the fourth alongside Quinten Post.

There are many nights where Anderson is the odd man out. Not Tuesday night. He was needed, and finished with six points and two rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.

